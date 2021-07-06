Dr. Dennis Gross

Dr. Dennis Gross Ferulic + Retinol Fortifying Neck Emulsion

$114.00

Buy Now Review It

At Mecca

Prevent and correct the signs of ageing with this targeted, hydrating treatment designed to improve the appearance of sagging and wrinkles on the neck. Lactic acid renews the delicate skin on the neck, whilst ferulic acid, retinol, plant derived silk amino acids and the exclusive ECG Complex™ give your neck a more lifted, supple, younger, and healthier appearance.