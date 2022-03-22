Dr. Bronner's

Dr. Bronner’s Pure Castile Soap – Peppermint – 16oz

Dr. Bronner's most popular scent - with a peppermint burst so pure it tingles! Scented with organic peppermint oil to cool skin, clear sinuses and sharpen the mind. The Peppermint Pure-Castile Liquid Soap is concentrated, readily biodegradable, versatile and effective. With 18-in-1 uses, these soaps are perfect for your face, body, and hair, but can also be used for rinsing food, cleaning dishes, mopping, and doing laundry. No synthetic preservatives, detergents, or foaming agents - none! Never tested on animals and completely cruelty-free. Made with organic and certified fair trade ingredients, packaged in a 100% post-consumer recycled bottle. All-One! Ingredients: Water, Coconut Oil*, Potassium Hydroxide**, Palm Kernel Oil*, Olive Oil*, Mentha Arvensis, Hemp Oil*, Jojoba Oil*, Mentha Piperita, Citric Acid, Tocopherol. *CERTIFIED ORGANIC INGREDIENTS CERTIFIED FAIR TRADE INGREDIENTS **None remains after saponifying oils into soap & glycerin.