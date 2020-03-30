Dr. Bronner's

Dr. Bronner's Lavender Hand Sanitizer. Just as effective as conventional sanitizers without the nasty chemicals! - no GMO-ethanol or petro-chemical thickeners! Only organic ethyl alcohol, organic lavender oil, organic glycerin and water - certified under the same National Organic Program that certifies food. Spray on children's sticky hands - wipe clean! Use as air freshener or deodorizer - spray into air for wonderful lavender aroma! Our ethyl alcohol comes from sugar cane farmed in the steep hills of Ecuador's Bolivar and Cotopaxi provinces by members of a cooperative committed to organic practices and stewardship of the local ecosystem. Treat the Earth like home! Make humble and mindful use of the earth's gifts - do not waste, do not harm the land or people or animals - what comes from the Earth must go back!