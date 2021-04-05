Dyson

Dp01 Pure Cool Link Purifier & Fan – Refurbished

About This Item Details The Dyson Pure Cool Link Desk Purifier automatically purifies to remove 99.97% of allergens and pollutants as small as 0.3 microns. With a 360 degree glass 1st generation Dyson HEPA filter, it is able to capture ultrafine particles from the air, including pollen, bacteria, and pet dander. A layer of carbon granules captures odors and potentially harmful toxins like paint fumes. Thanks to Dyson Air Multiplier technology, the Dyson Pure Cool Link Desk Purifier offers year-round purification with adjustable airflow for warmer months. The Dyson Pure Cool Link Desk Purifier also offers intelligent purification. It automatically monitors, reacts and purifiers – then reports to your Dyson Link app, where you can remotely control your environment. The night-time auto mode allows the machine to purify on the quietest setting and the LED display dims to avoid disturbance. When it is time to replace the filter – usually after 6 or 12 months, depending on usage – it takes less than 60 seconds. - Removes 99.97% of allergens and pollutants as small as 0.3 microns. 360° Glass HEPA filter captures ultrafine particles from the air including pollen bacteria and pet dander. - Year-round purification and circulation. Increase airflow speed for cooling in summer. - Automatically monitors, reacts and purifies - then reports to your Dyson Link app. So you can remotely control your environment. - Air Multiplier™ technology. Long-range projection to circulate purified air across the room. - Automatic night-time mode. Monitors, reacts and purifies but only using the quietest settings. LED display dims - no disturbance. - No fast-spinning blades or awkward grills. - Oscillates to project and circulate purified air across the room. - Remote control. 10 precise airflow settings. Magnetized to store on the machine. Refurbished machines have been thoroughly tested to meet like-new performance standards. Units may have some cosmetic blemishes that include scratches and/or other surface imperfections, that do not affect functionality. Ships in non-retail box. - Color: nickel - 8.7" x 14" x 24" - Imported Materials Plastic Care Wipe clean