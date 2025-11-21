Lululemon

Down And Around 700-fill Jacket

$248.00 $209.00

Buy Now Review It

At Lululemon

100% cotton Slip on V neck style Suitable fit to cover undergarments Thick ribbed cotton detail at sleeve and hem Chocolate Cotton Gentle cold hand wash (<30 degrees celsius), dry flat on a hard surface without wringing. Handle this garment with care. Due to the knit delicate nature and to ensure the garments longevity, treat with love. Care and attention must be taken when wearing watches and jewellery. To prevent snagging avoid sharp or coarse objects and surfaces.