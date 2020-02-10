World Menagerie

Doutzen Red/beige Area Rug

$138.00 $35.63

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

This manufacturer’s limited lifetime warranty covers any defects in material or workmanship under normal use during the warranty period. The supplier will replace, at no charge products or parts of a product that proves defective because of improper material or workmanship, under normal use and maintenance. This guarantee does not provide replacement necessitated by normal wear-and-tear, misuse, or accidental damage. Supplier terms and conditions apply.