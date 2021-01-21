Lapointe

Doubleface Satin Scarf Neck V-neck Top

$990.00

This beautiful satin slipover top is a crowd pleaser in striking yellow. Adorned with a scarf that can be worn tied loosely or left to flow over the bust, it is a versatile, statement top that can be worn and styled in so many ways. We love pairing it with the matching pants for a monochromatic, luxe-lounge moment or dressing it up with a printed skirt and ankle boots. Fit runs small. Take one size up.