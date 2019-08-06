Nomia, Doubled Breasted Jacket With Split Sides, Natural
$565.00 $226.00
Doubled breasted jacket with split sides and metal ring detail at side waist in a platinum color textured dobby. Single silver organic shaped button closure. Notch collar. Fully lined.
FIT | US 2-8, Hannah wears a size 4. Relaxed fit blazer, that has shape at waist. Hits at low hip. Fits true to size.
MODEL | Hannah is 5’10″ (180cm) & generally wears size S/M, EU 38 and US 6.
CONTENT | 100 Polyester/ Bemberg Lining
Made in USA
STORY | NOMIA was founded in 2007 by New Yorker Yara Flynn. Her juxtaposed utilitarian feminism, mixes sleek silhouettes in rich colors with unexpected details.
