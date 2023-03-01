Abbott Lyon

Abbott Lyon

Double Zodiac Necklace (rose Gold)

$90.00

At Abbott Lyon

The latest addition to our iconic Custom Jewelry collection, create a truly special accessory with the beautiful Double Zodiac Necklace in collaboration with Olivia Bowen. Handmade and totally unique to you, select the zodiac sign that represents you and someone special, or create a super thoughtful gift for somebody you love. Luxury 18k Rose Gold plated stainless steel Two year quality and plating guarantee Comes in luxury sustainable packaging Innovative anti-tarnish protective coating Water, sweat and heat-resistant Nickel free Available in three chain lengths: 14-16 in, 16-18 in and 18-20 in Add the 2 in extender for different chain length options Features a lobster clasp with extender