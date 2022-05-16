Estée Lauder

Double Wear Stay-in-place Makeup

$62.00

Buy Now Review It

At Estée Lauder

If buildable, matte yet natural coverage foundation is your go-to, reach for Estée Lauder’s Double Wear Stay-In-Place Makeup ASAP. This oil-free liquid foundation serves up non-creasing, true colour that won’t budge and is both lightweight and comfortable. The formula leaves your complexion fresh and flawless thanks to its sweat, humidity and heat-resistant promise. Plus, this dermatologist-tested and non-acnegenic recipe won’t cake, streak or settle into fine lines and pores. With 24-hour staying power, there’s no need to touch up this life-proof foundation. Made without: Oil and fragrance. Pair it with: Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex Estée Lauder Bronze Goddess Powder Bronzer Estée Lauder Double Wear Zero Smudge Mascara