Ganni

Double-strap Leather Slides

£260.00

Buy Now Review It

At MatchesFashion.com

Ganni's use of crocodile-effect leather to create these grey slides ensures a textural finish. Set on a smooth moulded insole for round-the-clock comfort, they have double buckled straps across the front with polished silver-tone metal rings and are subtly elevated by a low stacked heel. Wear them with clashing prints for an off-kilter look.