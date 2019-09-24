High West Double Rye! - The spiciest rye in the world
CLASS & TYPE A blend of straight rye whiskeys BLEND 95% rye, 5% barley malt from MGP 80% rye, 20% malted rye from High West Distillery
SENSORY NOTES
Nose: Mint, clove, cinnamon, licorice root, pine nuts, and dark chocolate, with a surprising dose of gin botanicals throughout
Taste: Rye spices up front, then menthol, mint, eucalyptus, herbal tea with wildflower honey and allspice
Finish: Cinnamon and mint, gradually sweetening through the finish, with a hint of anise
HOW TO DRINK Very rye-forward, which stands out well in cocktails, but just enough richness to be a balanced sipper