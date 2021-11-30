Cuddl Duds

Double Plush Velour Leggings

$28.00

At QVC

Lend your layered styles a lush look and feel--the Cuddl Duds leggings you know and love can now be adored in velour! Tightly knit for better coverage and a more flattering fit, they're made with double-faced, plush velour fabric that's super soft inside and out. These feel-good favorites are wonderfully wearable with tunics, roomy sweaters, wraps, and more. From Cuddl Duds. Fabrication: velour Features: double-faced and tightly knit fabric, wide waistband Rise: slightly below the waist Fit: fitted; cut to follow the lines of the body Leg Shape: tapered leg; tapers from thigh to narrow opening Inseam: missy/plus inseam 28-1/2" Content: 95% polyester/5% spandex, exclusive of decoration Care: machine wash, tumble dry This is a Cuddl Duds fit, not a QVC fit Imported To see the specific garment measurements for this item, click here.