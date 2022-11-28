FEIFEI'S BOW

Double Lined Thermal Fleece Tights

£14.99

Buy Now Review It

【WOMEN'S LEGGINGS SIZE】One-size winter leggings with lining are suitable for women of medium and slim body. UK size: 6-12; EU size: 32-38; height: 155cm-175cm; weight 40-65kg. 【WINTER THERMAL TIGHTS】Women's fleece leggings are suitable for cold weather, such as the whole winter; certain times in spring and autumn. They are double layer and has nude inside so u will look like just wear a thin tight. Magic Tights!It is able to keep you warm even at -15 deg C (5 deg F) Machine Wash Fitted C-50 【Materials】90% Polyester Fiber, 10% ElastanHand wash and machine wash.The high-waisted leggings have excellent elasticity and very soft. 【HIGH QUALITY】These high quality winter leggings will serve you well through work and casual with their slim construction and stylish skinny look, stay cozy and warm with these leggings for fall, winter and spring season. The stylish look in classic colors fits well with dresses, skirts, boots, high heels, etc, Wear a dress on a pretty cold day or comfortably wear them under your pants, perfect for winter.