Nasty Gal
Double Layer Slinky Hooded Bodycon Dress
$48.00$19.00
At Nasty Gal
Under the hood. Pair with platform heels for a head-turning outfit. Double Layer Slinky Hooded Bodycon Dress Micro Mini Length Figure-Hugging Silhouette Long Sleeves Hooded Design Cowl Neckline Ruched Details on Bust Flattering Slinky Fabric Model wears size M (US size 6/UK size 10). The ultimate showpiece. Check out our full range of party dresses, perfect for the festive season. 95% Polyester, 5% Elastane. Wash with similar colours SKU: #BGG08818