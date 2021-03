H&M

Double-knit Cardigan

£19.99

Buy Now Review It

At H&M

Slightly oversized cardigan in a soft double knit with buttons down the front, low dropped shoulders and wide sleeves with close-fitting cuffs. Ribbing around the opening, cuffs and hem. Size The model is 172cm/5'8" and wears a size S Composition Acrylic 100% Art. No. 0949740001 True to size Based on Small Spot on Large