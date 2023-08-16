Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Outerwear
Maeve
Double-breasted Tweed Jacket
$148.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
Need a few alternatives?
IRO
Xylonaspe Jacket
BUY
$357.00
$595.00
Shopbop
Boden
Cropped Cotton Jacket
BUY
$133.00
$190.00
Boden
Reformation
Jori Cropped Denim Jacket
BUY
$168.00
Reformation
Treasure & Bond
Soutache Embroidered Quilted Cotton Jacket
BUY
$90.30
$129.00
Nordstrom
More from Maeve
Maeve
The Bennet Buttondown Shirt By Maeve
BUY
$110.00
Anthropologie
Maeve
Chelsea Boots
BUY
$190.00
Anthropologie
Maeve
The Colette Cropped Wide-leg Pants
BUY
$130.00
Anthropologie
Maeve
Tie-waist Culottes
BUY
$89.95
$148.00
Anthropologie
More from Outerwear
IRO
Xylonaspe Jacket
BUY
$357.00
$595.00
Shopbop
Boden
Cropped Cotton Jacket
BUY
$133.00
$190.00
Boden
Reformation
Jori Cropped Denim Jacket
BUY
$168.00
Reformation
Treasure & Bond
Soutache Embroidered Quilted Cotton Jacket
BUY
$90.30
$129.00
Nordstrom
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted