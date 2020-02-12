Wantdo

Double-breasted Trench Pea Coat

$65.97

Buy Now Review It

Fabric: Polyester. Solid color and houndstooth pattern style for choose. Button Fly closure Fashion: Thick shell fabric provides basic warmth. Layer with a sweater and skinny jeans for a chic look and added warmth. Windproof: Double breasted storm flap button closure help to keep wind out. Thigh-length and detachable belt gives you a touch of versatility to handle ever-changing weather. 2 hand pockets lend a warm place for chilly hands in cold mornings. Classic and timeless: Point collar and lapel with hook, bar closure at collar stand and removable belt, different closure way shows differnt looks.2 slant hand pockets offer a place for little items like cards,earphone or keys. Best use: Great selection for work, vacation, dating and casual look. Match with jeans or shorts provides an elegant look. This classic coat is a wardrobe must-have. Great gifts for wife ,girfriend or friend. Size notes:The overcoat offers a standard fit. You can choose your normal size or reference to our size chart. How to Wear it: 1. Relaxed, fashion and charming that match with your sunglasses, dress or boots. 2. With a black knitwear, leggings and high-heeled shoes will give you a much thin look. 3. It will keep you elegant and confident in office that match with similar color sweater and wide leg pants. Where to Wear it: The fashion trench coat with simple and decent design is a must-have item in winter. It will make you decorous and elegant when you are dining together with your friends, dating, shopping, working or attending a weeding party. Size Chart US S : Chest - 37.80" Shoulder - 14.96" Sleeve - 23.8" Length - 33.46" US M : Chest - 39.37" Shoulder - 15.55" Sleeve - 24.4" Length - 33.86" US L : Chest - 41.73" Shoulder - 16.14" Sleeve - 25.0" Length - 34.25" US XL : Chest - 44.09"Shoulder - 16.73" Sleeve - 25.4" Length - 34.65" Washing&care: 1. Hand wash with mid soap. Dry cleaning can avoid shrinkage. 2. Don't scrub the coat. Lay it flat to dry out of direct sunlight. 3. Set your washing machine to the gentl