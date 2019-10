Sharagano

Double Breasted Trench Dress

$89.00 $36.97

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom Rack

A solid shirt dress features a trench design with a belted waist, roll-up sleeves, front pockets, and gold-tone buttons for chic style. Notch collar. 3/4 length sleeves with roll-up tabs. Double breasted closure. Removable waist belt. Front welt pockets. Solid color. Back angled yoke. Woven construction. Approx. 35" length (size 4). Imported