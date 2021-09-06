Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Outerwear
Glamorous
Double Breasted Jacket Blazer
£54.99
£43.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Zalando
Collar: Lapel collar Fastening: Button Pockets: Flap pockets Pattern: Plain Details: Shoulder pads, decorative buttons Article number: GL921G02C-H11
Need a few alternatives?
Frankie Shop
Gala Cotton-corduroy Blazer
BUY
£130.00
£325.00
Net-A-Porter
Daisy Street
Belted Blazer In Cord Co-ord
BUY
£34.99
ASOS
The Kooples
Green Double-breasted Corduroy Jacket In Green
BUY
£455.00
The Kooples
We The Free | Free People
Everly Cord Blazer
BUY
£158.00
Free People
More from Glamorous
Glamorous
Camel Teddy Bucket Hat
BUY
$26.00
ASOS
Glamorous
Wide Fit Flatform Espadrille Sandals
BUY
$38.00
ASOS
Glamorous
Ladies Dress
BUY
$63.84
$114.00
Amazon
Glamorous
Short Snow Boots
BUY
$60.00
ASOS
More from Outerwear
Frankie Shop
Gala Cotton-corduroy Blazer
BUY
£130.00
£325.00
Net-A-Porter
Daisy Street
Belted Blazer In Cord Co-ord
BUY
£34.99
ASOS
The Kooples
Green Double-breasted Corduroy Jacket In Green
BUY
£455.00
The Kooples
We The Free | Free People
Everly Cord Blazer
BUY
£158.00
Free People
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted