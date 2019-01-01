Search
Products fromShopClothingOuterwear
Avec Les Filles

Double Breasted Herringbone Plaid Blazer

$229.00
At Nordstrom
Fine tailoring marks this double-breasted blazer, sculpting the classic menswear look into a soft and stylish top layer that looks just as good with weekend casual as it does with boardroom button-down.
Featured in 1 story
The Best New Plus-Size Picks To Land At Nordstrom
by Ray Lowe