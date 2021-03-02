United States
The Frankie Shop
Double Breasted Faux Leather Trench Coat
$375.00
At The Frankie Shop
Color: Java Soft midweight faux leather with a broken-in feel Oversized boxy silhouette Double breasted button front closure Self-tie waist belt Notch lapels Padded shoulders Button epaulets Storm flap Belted cuffs Hip pockets Interior welt pockets Back vent hem Lined 100% PU Dry Clean by Leather Specialist Imported One Size Product Measurements: 21" Shoulder 44" Bust 47" Length Model is 170cm/ 5'7" wearing size O/S