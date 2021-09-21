Nili Lotan x Target

Double Breasted Coat

$70.00

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Description A classic outerwear piece, the Double Breasted Coat from Nili Lotan x Target will quickly become a favorite in your layering wardrobe. This women's coat has a double-breasted front and simple black and gold color palette for a piece that perfectly captures designer Nili Lotan's sophisticated, minimalist approach. A casual fit and below-hip length let the coat look just as appropriate over jeans and a sweater as over a cocktail dress for a versatile piece with a timeless aesthetic. Exploring the tension between high and low, designer Nili Lotan brings her sophisticated, minimalist approach to Target for this limited edition Fall Designer Collection. By blending European simplicity with ’70s Americana cool, Nili creates pieces as versatile as they are timeless.