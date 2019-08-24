Skip navigation!
Clothing
Outerwear
Alexa Chung
Double-breasted Checked Coat
$1120.00
$470.00
Buy Now
Review It
At The Outnet
Non-stretchy fabric Mid-weight fabric Checked Coat Imported Dry clean Button fastening through double-breasted front Front flap pocket Fully lined Detachable belt
Featured in 1 story
How To Dress Like Nnenna Echem
by
Michelle Li
Alexa Chung
Daisy Dress
£500.00
£300.00
from
Alexa Chung
BUY
DETAILS
Alexa Chung
Contrast Stitch Straight-leg Jeans
£225.00
£67.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
DETAILS
Alexa Chung
Hooded Shell Jacket
£500.00
£150.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Alexa Chung
Kate Jersey Slip
£240.00
from
Alexa Chung
BUY
More from Celebs & Influencers
The Feel Good Project
Why Fashion Influencers Are "Pivoting" To Anxiety
Yana Sheptovetskaya started posting reviews of beauty products on Instagram in the spring of 2016, using the handle @Gelcream. A former fashion editor,
by
Eliza Brooke
unstyled
Dorinda Medley Never Wanted To Be A Real Housewife, But Here We Are
Imagine an alternate reality TV history where “I made it nice” never became a thing. Dorinda Medley may be gearing up to film her sixth season on The
by
Justin Ravitz
Celebrity Style
What It Means To Be A VSCO Girl
Merriam-Webster defines the “VSCO girl” as... Well, actually, Merriam-Webster doesn’t actually have a definition for VSCO girl available. But Urban
by
Alejandra Salazar
