Mango Committed

Double-breasted Blazer

£69.99

Buy Now Review It

At Mango

Committed Collection. Double button design. Straight design. Lapel-collar V-neck collar. Long sleeve. Shoulder pad. Two pockets with flaps on the front. Decorative pocket. Inner lining. Button fastening on the front section. The garments labelled as Committed are products that have been produced using sustainable fibres or processes, reducing their environmental impact. Mango's goal is to support the implementation of practices more committed to the environment, and therefore increase the number of sustainable garments in the collection.