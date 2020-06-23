Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
& Other Stories
Dotted Jacquard Midi Wrap Dress
$119.00
$59.00
Buy Now
Review It
At & Other Stories
Need a few alternatives?
H&M
A-line Cotton Dress
C$29.99
from
H&M
BUY
Veronica Beard
Samy Dress
$198.00
$148.50
from
Amazon
BUY
H&M
Lyocell-blend Dress
$34.99
from
H&M
BUY
H&M
Textured-weave Maxi Dress
$59.99
from
H&M
BUY
More from & Other Stories
& Other Stories
Buttoned Maxi Strap Dress
$129.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
& Other Stories
Off Shoulder Balloon Sleeve Mini Dress
£75.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
& Other Stories
Off Shoulder Balloon Sleeve Mini Dress
$99.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
& Other Stories
Off Shoulder Balloon Sleeve Mini Dress
$99.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
More from Dresses
H&M
A-line Cotton Dress
C$29.99
from
H&M
BUY
Veronica Beard
Samy Dress
$198.00
$148.50
from
Amazon
BUY
H&M
Lyocell-blend Dress
$34.99
from
H&M
BUY
H&M
Textured-weave Maxi Dress
$59.99
from
H&M
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted