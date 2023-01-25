LELO

LELO DOT™ is an innovative clitoral vibrator optimized for multiple orgasms, sending novel sensations across the clitoris and externally on other erogenous areas, unlike traditional vibrators that may numb the area around the clitoris. Using Infinite Loop™ Technology, it moves in a constant elliptical motion while the soft and bendable tip stimulates you with absolute precision. It features eight pleasure patterns with varying intensities, packed inside its unconventional shape. LELO DOT™ is perfect for singles and couples eager to experience a different type of orgasm.