United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Dose of Colors
Matte Liquid Lipstick
$18.00
At Ulta Beauty
Dose Of Colors Matte Liquid Lipstick is long wearing, highly pigmented and ultra comfortable. It applies as a creamy liquid but after a few minutes it dries to a matte finish. The unique formula feels soft & weightless on the lips and is a favorite among personal and pro users!Vegan, cruelty free, gluten free, paraben free.Tips: Exfoliate lips before use. Avoid oily/greasy food.