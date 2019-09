Dodo Bar Or

Dorothy Floral-print Cotton Maxi Dress

The beige floral print on this black Dorothy maxi dress highlights Dodo Bar Or's typically retro tinge. It's crafted from airy cotton, making it ideal for wearing in sun-strewn retreats, to a tiered structure with a gathered keyhole neckline and racerback. Accompany it with comfortable flat sandals and a woven tote for beachfront lunches.