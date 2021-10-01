Nata Concept Store

Doris Candle

£12.00

Buy Now Review It

At Nata Concept Store

Our handmade Doris candle is inspired by Doric, which is one of the three major classical orders to describe Greek and Roman columns. The candles are made with essential oils: jasmine, neroli and orange blossom. Each candle is hand-poured using Soy wax which is naturally sourced from soya bean oil, an environmentally friendly and sustainable alternative to other varieties of wax. Our candles are vegan friendly and cruelty free. The dyes we use are non toxic and eco-friendly. 12.5 H x 4cm W. Burn time: 1 hour.