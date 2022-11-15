LoveLeeSoaps

Donut Soap Sweet Mini 4 Pack

These delicious doughnuts are so cute! There are 4 different designs in each pack that each look good enough to eat! They have a chocolate scent added that smells just like the real thing. This set would make a perfect gift or even something special for yourself! If you have any questions feel free to contact me. This listing is for 4 Mini doughnuts (1 of each design) that measure 2 by 2 inches each and weigh a 4 ounces total. Each soap comes neatly labeled and packaged in clear cellophane. ***Sprinkle Colors May Vary***