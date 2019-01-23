Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Plants
Birch Lane
Donkey Tail Succulent Plant In Pot
$39.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Birch Lane
Product may ship compressed - Primping of branches or leaves may be required to match the image shown
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
Tiny Animal Pot Faux Succulent
$12.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
West Elm
Faux Succulent - Echeveria
£24.00
from
West Elm
BUY
DETAILS
Birch Lane
Donkey Tail Succulent Plant In Pot
£30.67
from
Birch Lane
BUY
DETAILS
Lula's Garden
Valentine's Cacti
$32.00
from
Lula's Garden
BUY
More from Birch Lane
DETAILS
Birch Lane
Huckaby Blaxlands Right Hand Facing Sectional
$929.00
$573.75
from
Birch Lane
BUY
DETAILS
Birch Lane
Karratha 3 Drawer Accent Chest
$439.99
$226.99
from
Birch Lane
BUY
DETAILS
Birch Lane
Laundry Hamper
$149.99
$102.99
from
Birch Lane
BUY
DETAILS
Birch Lane
Jack Sofa
$644.49
$471.32
from
Birch Lane
BUY
More from Plants
DETAILS
CB2
Coastline Planter
$10.95
$8.99
from
CB2
BUY
DETAILS
The Sill
Silver Philodendron
$26.00
from
The Sill
BUY
DETAILS
The Sill
Fiddle Leaf Fig
$29.00
from
The Sill
BUY
DETAILS
RoseforU
Dried Phalaris
$13.50
from
Etsy
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted