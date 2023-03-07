Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Retrofete
Dolly Strapless Feather Trimmed Gown
$995.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Net-A-Porter
Need a few alternatives?
Retrofete
Dolly Strapless Feather Trimmed Gown
BUY
$995.00
Net-A-Porter
Tadashi Shoji
Tadashi Shoji Dawson Long-sleeve Crepe Wedding Gown
BUY
$995.00
Anthropologie
Honor
Look 04
BUY
$0.00
Honor NYC
David's Bridal
Floral Tulle Wedding Dress With Removable Sleeves
BUY
$1499.00
David's Bridal
More from Retrofete
Retrofete
Jeans With Hip Cut-outs
BUY
$345.00
Revolve
Retrofete
Alexa Dress
BUY
$1155.76
FWRD
Retrofete
Anahita Dress
BUY
$197.50
$395.00
Shopbop
Retrofete
Retrofete Heather Sequin-embellished Off-shoulder Minid
BUY
$910.00
Farfetch
More from Dresses
Staud
Dana Dress
BUY
$165.00
Shopbop
Anthropologie
Corset Bubble Dress
BUY
$198.00
Anthropologie
Kika Vargas
Mini Dress
BUY
$645.00
Bergdorf Goodman
Amy Lynn
Tie Shoulder Midi Dress
BUY
$112.00
Nordstrom
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted