Catbird Jewelry

Dollhouse Heart Signet Ring

$308.00 $231.00

Buy Now Review It

At Catbird

The Cut Out Mini Dress in black is back again this season. Cut from lightweight cotton-poplin it's the perfect dress for summer days. It has a ruched effect bodice, side cutouts, and adjustable spaghetti straps. Wear yours with sandals. Heavyweight cotton poplin cut out mini dress Adjustable spaghetti straps Bind detail along the straps, bodice, and waist Edging creates a ruched effect and custom fit on the panel Cut outs at side waist Lining in the bust panel for modesty 100% Cotton Poplin Cold machine wash on a delicate cycle