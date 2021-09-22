Entireworld

100% Organic Cotton with 100% Polyester Fill A convertible, reversible, quilted sensation. Fit: This is technically a dude’s jacket and is sized accordingly, but it’s just perfect for the ladies if you size down. That model over there is wearing a Men’s Medium, and she usually wears a Women’s Small, to help you gauge your size. Dropped shoulder, roomy around the body, and a bonus contrast sleeve cuff when you roll them up to fit your lady arms. Fabric: Two layers of soft, crisp organic cotton with light but surprisingly warm quilting in between; this puppy will take you through Fall and just into Winter depending on your layering game. P.S., these deliciously matte buttons were made from recycled paper.