Cute Cartoon Dog Cat Hair Claw 💖 Premium Material:Metal, Acrylic 💖 Size: -A:5.6*7cm -B:8.5*6cm -C:7.5*4.5cm -D:8*3cm -E:9.5*5cm -F:7.9*4.6cm -G:4.5*4cm -H:7.5*5cm -I:8*4cm -J:9.6*4.7cm -K:9.5*5cm 💖 One Size Fits All This hair claw clips perfect for ladies and girls of all ages, wear these for a great look everyday. Designed to hold the hair in place, soft grips no ouch, excellent quality great for thin hair to thick hair. 💖 Widely Use This hair claws are perfect for when washing your face, morning beauty routine, make up, cooking or keeping your hair out of the water when bath. 💖 For Love I have a variety of hair clip.If you like my products, please favorite my shop.>3< https://www.etsy.com/hk-en/shop/ConorDesignArt?ref=seller-platform-mcnav 💖Shipping And Delivery Time♡ ♥Processing time:2-5business days. ♥Estimated Shipping Times: US:9-24 days UK,AU,CA,FR:12-25days All goods will generally arrive within 30 days, 30 days including delivery time. If you need this product urgently, please choose Express and Fedex logistics Express takes 9-15 days,Fedex takes 5-8 days. If you have any questions, or if there is any quality problem with the product you received, please do not hesitate to contact us, we will give you a satisfactory result. Your suggestions and comments can make me grow better.Thank you!:)