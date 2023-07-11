Linon

Dixie Wood Upholstered Office Chair

$353.00 $300.00

Crrafted from Plywood, Pine, Fabric, Hardware and Castors Gray Wash Finish Natural Beige Upholstery (98% Polyester, 2% Nylon) Button Tufted Back and Antique Brass Nailheads Tilt and adjustable gas lift The Dixie Office Chair makes your work space stylish, while keeping you comfortable. The plush chair features a gray wash wood base with metal castors allowing you to easily move around your workspace. The chair is accented with a button tufted back, antique brass nailheads and smooth swooping sides. A gas lift allows the chair to easily adjust to fit a variety of desk and table heights. Perfect for heavy duty wear, the office chair is upholstered in LiveSmart fabric that is not only water resistant but also stain resistant. Features : - Crrafted from Plywood, Pine, Fabric, Hardware and Castors - Gray Wash Finish - Natural Beige Upholstery (98% Polyester, 2% Nylon) - Button Tufted Back and Antique Brass Nailheads - Tilt and adjustable gas lift - Antique Brass Castor Caps - Seat Bottom to Floor at Lowest: 14.5", Seat Cushion Thickness: 6.5" - Livesmart Fabric is Stain Resistant and Water resistant - Designed for Heavy Wear - Barrier protection to keep your fabric clean. - See LiveSmartbyCulp.com for more information fabric. Specifications : - Assembly Required : Some Assembly Required - Product Dimensions : 27.5"w x 25.75"d x 36-40"h - Product Weight : 40.99 lbs - Seat Height : 21-25" - Seat Dimensions : 23"w x 18.5"d x 21-25"h - Weight Capacity : 275 lbs.