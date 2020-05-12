Mara Hoffman

Dita Pant

60% TENCEL™ Lyocell, 40% linen Machine wash cold, dry flat Made in the USA TENCEL™ Lyocell is a lyocell rayon fiber, created by converting dissolved wood pulp into versatile fiber using a low-toxicity solvent. During this process, 99.5% of chemicals are reused in a closed-loop system. TENCEL™ Lyocell is durable without feeling heavy – it has a gentle feel that moves well with the body. Often found throughout our Ready to Wear collections, linen is a sustainable fiber made from the flax plant. A gentle crop that helps deter weeds from the plants around it, flax is typically grown without the use of herbicides or pesticides, and compared to cotton or polyester, requires less water and energy to produce. Linen transitions easily from season to season, keeps the body cool and gets softer with each wash and wear.