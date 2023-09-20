United States
Urban Outfitters
Dita Asymmetrical Ruffle Midi Dress
$79.00
At Urban Outfitters
Product Sku: 85043628; Color Code: 004 Midi dress from UO cut in a slim-fitting slip-inspired silhouette. Cut with a lightly dipped neckline and an asymmetrical hem. Complete with drapey ruffle detailing throughout. UO exclusive. Features - UO slip dress with ruffles - Slim-fitting style - Asymmetrical - Adjustable spaghetti straps - UO exclusive Content + Care - 51% Rayon, 49% linen - Machine wash - Imported Size + Fit - Model in Grey is 5’8" and wearing size Small - Measurements taken from size Small - Length: 33"