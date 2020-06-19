STS

Disposable 3-ply Face Mask (box Of 50)

Help keep others safe during times when social distancing is not possible with these Disposable 3-Ply Face Masks. You will receive five boxes of ten masks. The 3-ply design is made up of a nonwoven fabric outer layer, a cotton middle layer, and a melt-blown nonwoven fabric inner layer. This adult-sized mask is a single size that should fit most face types. The pleated design allows you to pull the mask open vertically, and combined with the embedded nose clip, lets you better customize the fit to the unique contours of your face. The mask comfortably stays in place via two elastic ear loops. Please note that B&H makes no claims regarding the medical effectiveness of this product. Made in China.