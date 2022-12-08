Minerva Siegel

Disney Villains Tarot Deck And Guidebook

Let Maleficent, Captain Hook, and other classic baddies guide your tarot practice with the only official tarot deck featuring Disney’s most wicked villains. Disney’s most iconic villains have taken over tarot in this dastardly take on a traditional 78-card deck. Featuring the notorious ne’er-do-wells from classic animated films like 101 Dalmations, The Little Mermaid, Sleeping Beauty, and more, this tarot deck reimagines Cruella de Vil, Ursula, Maleficent and the whole motley crew in original illustrations based on classic tarot iconography. Including both the Major and Minor Arcana, the set also comes with a helpful guidebook with explanations of each card’s meaning, as well as simple spreads for easy readings. Packaged in a sturdy, decorative gift box, this devious deck of tarot cards is the perfect gift for Disney fans and tarot enthusiasts everywhere. Read more