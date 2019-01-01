Search
Products fromShopClothingSkirts
Disney x Opening Ceremony

Disney Faux Fur Skirt

$375.00
At Opening Ceremony
The OC and Disney collaboration commemorates a true American pop‑culture icon. Crafted in an A‑line silhouette, the Disney Faux Fur skirt features an iconic Mickey Mouse print finished with an invisible front‑zip closure.
Featured in 2 stories
Every Disney Fashion Collab Happening This Month
by Ray Lowe
Opening Ceremony's Disney Collection Is Here!
by Ray Lowe