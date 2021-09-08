Disney

Disney Colour And Beauty Bay Mini Palette Jungle Book

$9.00

Buy Now Review It

At Beauty Bay

A six-shade pressed pigment eyeshadow palette. Prepare to be OBSESSED because Disney Colour and BEAUTY BAY is here! For the first time ever, we have gone inside Disney’s classic film scenes, pulled out the colours, and transformed them into a colour collection. The Disney Colour and BEAUTY BAY Mini Palette Jungle Book features six matte shades, each with BEAUTY BAY’s iconic ultra-blendable, ultra-pigmented, and ultra-buildable pressed pigment formula. Vegan Cruelty free Travel friendly Limited edition collectable Find out everything you need to know about Disney Colour and BEAUTY BAY here Palette Includes: Baloo FUR – A blue/grey matte Jungle TREE TRUNK – A purple/pink matte Jungle SKY – A light violet matte Jungle LEAVES – A moss green matte Jungle TREES – A yellow green matte Bagheera FUR – A deep khaki matte Read more