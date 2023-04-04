Juliette Has A Gun

Discover the Juliette Has a Gun collection with this Discovery Kit. Containing seven 1.7ml sample vials and one 5ml vial of the best-selling Not a Perfume, this set is perfect to help you find your next signature scent, or give as a gift to the perfume-lover in your life. What fragrances are in the Juliette Has a Gun Discovery Box? Not a Perfume travel spray 5ml The perfume that isn’t a perfume. This cult favourite scent will smell slightly different depending on your unique skin chemistry. Notes: Cetalox. Magnolia Bliss Invisible sample vial 1.7ml An optimistic fruity floral inspired by the summer of love. Notes: Bergamot, Magnolia, Plum Lili Fantasy sample vial 1.7ml A fresh floral scent, with notes of bubblegum, jasmine, tuberose and amber. Pear Inc. sample vial 1.7ml A playful, fruity fragrance with notes of fresh pear and creamy musk. Vanilla Vibes sample vial 1.7ml This fragrance is a tribute to summer roadtrips and classic convertibles. Sweet yet salty, it combines vanilla, orchid, sandalwood, tonka bean and musk. Musc Invisible sample vial 1.7ml A creamy and soft scent that captures a feeling of dreamy nostalgia. Notes: Jasmine, Cotton Flower, White Musk. Mmmm… sample vial 1.7ml A flowery gourmand scent. Sweet and powdery with a touch of fruitiness. Notes: Raspberry, Neroli, Geranium, Tuberose, Jasmine, Caramel, Sandalwood. Lady Vengeance sample vial 1.7ml A floral chypre that combines rose with musk and patchouli. Notes: Bergamot, Lavender, Bulgarian Rose, Patchouli, Iso E Super, Musk. Find out why we think this is one of our best perfume sets for gifting with our guide. About Juliette Has a Gun: Juliette is transported from the pages of Shakespeare to the 21st Century, and armed with her perfume. She is the modern woman of today, expressing different facets of her personality through her fragrance; assertive, charming, vengeful, the master of her own destiny. Juliette Has a Gun creates modern fragrances, from a contemporary take on the classic rose scent to perfume that isn’t perfume. Playful, romantic, and bold, Juliette Has a Gun fragrances are emblems of style and originality. Discover more about Juliette Has A Gun with our Ultimate Guide.