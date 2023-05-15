Sofiest Designs

Disco Cherries

$180.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Product Sku: 81830739; Color Code: 060 Disco Cherries from Sofiest Designs. To all the fruit-loving, disco queens... look no further for the grooviest, decor piece out there! The Pink Cherry Discos are formed out of styrofoam, and finished with mirrored glass tiles, individually adhered to perfectly mimic a 'wild’ disco cherry! Each Disco Ball is handmade, some minor imperfections and unique flaws may be present due to the handmade nature of the craft, but that’s what adds to their charm and quirkiness! Please note current delivery time of 3-4 weeks. Content + Care - biosourced plastic, glass, and recycled fabric - Gently wipe clean with damp washcloth to prevent dust buildup - Made in the USA Size + Fit - 8" x 4" x 10" Sofiest Designs Each and every disco decor product is handcrafted to ensure the best quality possible. At Sofiest Designs, they pride themselves on their unique shapes, handmade craftsmanship, attention to detail, and most importantly, their customer’s satisfaction. This description was written by the seller.