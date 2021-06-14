ANOUKI

Disco Ball Midi Pencil Skirt

$540.00 $270.00

Positively Conscious ANOUKI disco ball midi pencil skirt Shimmer, shine and look mighty fine in this disco ball midi pencil skirt from Anouki on and off the dancefloor. This mirrored look is bound to get a crowd gathered around you, now it's time for you to show off your dance moves. Highlights silver high waist rear zip fastening slit towards the rear Imported Composition lining: Acetate 100% outer: Polyamide 86%, Metallized Polyester 9%, Spandex/Elastane 5% washing instructions Do Not Wash/Do Not Dry Clean Designer Style ID: APF20G13SKI Wearing The model is 5 ft 10 in wearing size 36 (FR)