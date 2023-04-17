Nasty Gal

Disc Chainmail Sequin Halter Mini Dress

$284.00 $113.60

Be a human disco ball. An iconic dress destined for nearby dancefloors. Disc Chainmail Halter Mini Dress Chainmail Mini Dress Disc Design Halter Neck Backless Sheer Mini Dress Model wears a size M (US size 6/UK size 10). Feel the music - it's time to shop festival outfits. Keep it cute in boho clothing or hit the pit in rave outfits designed to thrill. We'll see you backstage. Fabric 100% Acrylic. Remove protective plastic film before wear. Wipe clean with damp cloth. SKU: #BGG03188-163-35