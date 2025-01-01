Dirty Laundry
Dirty Laundry Lisbon Boots
$69.95
At Zappos
It's payback time in these bold Dirty Laundry Lisbon booties. Heeled ankle boots feature synthetic upper. Pull-on wear with deep-V elastic gore panels. Round-toe silhouette.
Reviews
“
They were comfortable and gave me no problems.
"
Anonymous
I wore them for a weekend around San Francisco with only 1 day of breaking in prior to my trip. They were comfortable and gave me no problems going up and down hills. They are super cute, slightly shiny, and I got tons of compliments.