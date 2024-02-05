Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
Dior
Diorshow 5 Couleurs Couture Eyeshadow Palette
$68.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sephora
Need a few alternatives?
PATRICK TA
Major Dimension Eyeshadow Palette
BUY
$70.00
Sephora
Milani
Most Wanted Eyeshadow Palette
BUY
$10.99
Milani Cosmetics
ILIA Beauty
Liquid Powder Eye Tint In Aster
BUY
$28.00
ILIA Beauty
Sephora Collection
Sephora Colorful® Eyeshadow In 211
BUY
$10.00
Sephora
More from Dior
Dior
Dior Nail Glow Polish
BUY
$30.00
Sephora
Dior
Addict Lip Glow Lip Balm
BUY
$62.00
Sephora Australia
Dior
Nail Glow
BUY
£27.00
Dior
Dior
Backstage Glow Face Palette
BUY
$48.00
Sephora
More from Makeup
Charlotte Tilbury
Pillow Talk Lip Kit
BUY
£43.00
Charlotte Tilbury
Charlotte Tilbury
Beauty Light Wand In Pinkgasm
BUY
£30.00
Charlotte Tilbury
Merit
Flush Balm Cream Blush
BUY
$30.00
Merit Beauty
PATRICK TA
Major Dimension Eyeshadow Palette
BUY
$70.00
Sephora
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted