United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Gucci
Dionysus Crystal-embellished Leather Loafers
$980.00
At MatchesFashion
Gucci's black Dionysus loafers feature a glittering crystal-embellished tiger-head buckle – a key motif of the house, inspired by mythology of the namesake Greek god. They’re crafted in Italy from smooth leather that’s apron stitched at the round toe and have a chunky rubber midsole that reflects Alessandro Michele’s bookish sensibility. Wear them to accentuate the slim cut of tailored trousers.